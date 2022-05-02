College hosts 'Why Ban Books' event amid national debate over book banning

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- From attempts to cancel conservative Matt Walsh’s “Johnny the Walrus” anti-trans children’s book to parents calling for pulling sexually explicit novels and comics from school libraries, the topic of banning books is a large part of today’s national discourse.

Amid that backdrop, Marymount Manhattan College is set to host author and scholar Emily Knox on May 3 on the topic of “understanding the discourse of censorship.”

Knox is an associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and author of many books, including “Book Banning in 21st-Century America.”

Read the full story ›