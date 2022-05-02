A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

College hosts 'Why Ban Books' event amid national debate over book banning

'Acting from a place of rationality'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2022 at 6:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

"Woke Baby" is among the book titles in the baby section of a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boca Raton, Florida, in May 2021. (Video screenshot)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- From attempts to cancel conservative Matt Walsh’s “Johnny the Walrus” anti-trans children’s book to parents calling for pulling sexually explicit novels and comics from school libraries, the topic of banning books is a large part of today’s national discourse.

Amid that backdrop, Marymount Manhattan College is set to host author and scholar Emily Knox on May 3 on the topic of “understanding the discourse of censorship.”

Knox is an associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and author of many books, including “Book Banning in 21st-Century America.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sorry, liberals, you lose, again -- and Trump wins
FBI searched data of millions of Americans without warrants
College hosts 'Why Ban Books' event amid national debate over book banning
Students, faculty urged to publicly pledge allegiance to diversity
Bloody hell! Shockingly few Brits identify as practicing Christians
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×