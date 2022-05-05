Confirmed: Pro-abortion agendas threaten babies already born

There have many critics who have charged that as states such as Colorado and California move to re-create themselves as abortion-tourism destinations, the extreme laws they are adopting in their agendas actually have created the possibility that live babies, after birth, could be killed without penalty.

Now we know that it's true, based on the legal analysis staff members provided to the pro-abortion majority in the California State Assembly Committee on the Judiciary.

According to a report from the American Center for Law and Justice, that analysis confirmed the threat to children already born.

The bill, according to the staff warnings, "may not be sufficiently clear that 'perinatal death' is intended to be the consequence of a pregnancy complication. Thus, the bill could be interpreted to immunize a pregnant person from all criminal penalties for all pregnancy related outcomes, including the death of a newborn for any reason during the 'perinatal' period after birth, including a cause of death which is not attributable to pregnancy complications…"

Olivia Summers, an associate counsel with the ACLJ, explained California Assembly Bill 2223 "contains a provision preventing any person from being subject to civil or criminal liability 'based on actions or omissions with respect to their ... alleged pregnancy outcome, including ... perinatal death.' You may recall that the 'perinatal' period covers roughly from 28 weeks of pregnancy to 1-4 weeks post birth."

Such outrages by a legislature could, she explained, "effectively legalize infanticide."

She said the analysis by the chief counsel for the California Assembly said, "the 'perinatal death' language could lead to an unintended and undesirable conclusion."

It was Live Action News that provided a little history of the post-birth abortion agenda:

"For years, pro-abortion bioethicists have been promoting after-birth abortion — infanticide — for children with disabilities. In some nations, such as Belgium, infants are already eligible for euthanasia, while some politicians in the United States fight against laws requiring babies who survive abortions to receive medical care. The average American may brush this off as a non-issue and choose to believe such propositions are out of the norm or nothing more than propaganda. But in a seemingly growing trend, pro-abortion legislators now appear to be attempting to legalize infanticide in some states using loopholes and specific language in laws regarding so-called reproductive rights."

Back in 2012, medical ethicists Francesca Minerva and Alberto Guibilini said "parents should get a choice to end the lives of their newborns after birth because babies are 'morally irrelevant' and have 'no moral right to life,'" the report said.

Others followed.

"Pro-abortion lawmakers have begun adding phrasing to so-called 'reproductive rights' bills that allows room for infanticide — whether active or passive. While legislation removing medical care rights from abortion survivors is not new, this year alone, legislators in three states have presented bills with language that would essentially legalize infanticide," the report said.

First up was California, which proposed, "Notwithstanding any other law, a person shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty, or otherwise deprived of their rights under this article, based on their actions or omissions with respect to their pregnancy or actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcome, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death due to a pregnancy-related cause."

It doesn't define "perinatal death” or “pregnancy-related cause."

Another state was Maryland, which proposed similar language, that prohibits "any form of investigation or penalty for a person ... experiencing a ... perinatal death related to a failure to act."

Finally, there is Colorado which adopted pro-abortion laws in 1967 – years before Roe v. Wade – and has supported the industry since.

When Colorado started its advocacy for infanticide, WND reported lawmakers there specifically said, in law, that the unborn babies have no rights in the state – none at all.

It was April 25, 1967, that Colorado took the lead in the race to promote abortion, to make sure that unborn children could be killed at will, by adopting America's first abortion law.

It wouldn't be until six years later that the Supreme Court fell into line with the plan promoted at the time by Dick Lamm, then a Democrat legislator and later a governor whose philosophy of life was typified when he told senior citizens, "We've got a duty to die and get out of the way…"

Live Action explained Democrats in the majority in Colorado – and Democratic homosexual Gov. Jared Polis, could "legalize a woman’s right to leave her newborn child to die or allow for the acting 'doctor' to take action to kill the child. This has far-reaching, horrific consequences."

