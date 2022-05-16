Conservative commencement speakers for 2022 down to 3

Conservatives who will be speaking to graduating classes at the top 100 universities in the nation for 2022 are down to three.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will speak at Virginia Tech, former college and NFL football leader Tim Tebow will speak at the University of Florida and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece will speak at Boston College.

A report from Young America's Foundation revealed that it took U.S. News and World Reports' list of top 100 universities and was able to confirm the ideology of about two-thirds of the speakers.

"The Class of 2022 will hear divisive speeches from many left-wing speakers with a history in social justice and 'anti-racism,' including Ken Jeong and Dwayne Wade. Harvard University is welcoming New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, notorious for her tyrannical response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the report explained.

"Despite his sinking poll numbers and rising inflation, President Joe Biden himself is scheduled to speak at University of Delaware’s commencement––so long as he can remember to show up on time."

It continued, "Other outspoken liberals who will be speaking at some of America’s top-rated schools include Kal Penn, Deval Patrick, Taylor Swift, Samantha Power, and Bob Woodward."

But, the report noted, "Where are leading conservatives like Ron DeSantis, or Peter Schweizer who has a NYT best-selling book on China’s influence? Where are leaders like Kristi Noem or Ted Cruz, who led the charge against government overreach during COVID?

"Even as Americans are beginning to wake up and wholly reject the Left’s disastrous economic policies and culture wars, America’s universities are working overtime to rehab the Left’s failing image. It’s truly sad that up until their very last day of school, students are being indoctrinated by speakers with a clear ideological agenda – people who have no intent on giving an actual inspiring, powerful sendoff to our future leaders."

The organization said it determines ideology by surveying speakers' public records, statements and endorsements.

Some of the speakers were not known, or had unclear ideologies.

The foundation said it has for 30 years monitored speakers at commencement addresses, and always had found "a disproportionate number of speakers at our nation’s top colleges and universities have been liberal ideologues, big donors to liberal causes, and members of the woke media."

The Washington Examiner said, "Liberal addressees include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who will address graduates at Brown University, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift at New York University, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, author and journalist Bob Woodward at Boston University, and Biden administration official Samantha Power, who will speak at Johns Hopkins University."

