Democrat lawyer blamed for undermining both 2016 and 2020 election results

A prominent Democrat lawyer active in national politics is being blamed for undermining the 2016 presidential election, won by President Trump, as well as the 2020 result, won by Joe Biden.

The claim comes in a 2021 book from John Fund and Hans von Spakovsky, which was called "Our Broken Elections," according to a report from Just the News.

The authors identified the man who was able to create doubts about the nation's electoral system in both Democrat and Republican contingents as Marc E. Elias.

"The legal mastermind probably most responsible for the leftist push to subvert our democracy, overturn elections, and destroy election integrity is Marc E. Elias," they said.

He's "grown astoundingly wealthy representing Democratic candidates, political action committees, and party organizations" and "seems to have a monopoly on the Democratic political machine."

The report explains the Elias has been confirmed to have been a "central figure" in the 2016 "Russiagate" conspiracy theory advanced by Democrats against President Trump.

His next move was to play a role in "the effort to upend the nation's voting laws in unprecedented ways, which cast doubt on Biden's victory in 2020," the book said.

He's at Elias Law Group now but for a long time was at Perkins Coie, the law firm linked closely to Democrats and the Clinton political machine.

After both elections, members of the party whose candidate lost charged the result was rigged.

Just the News reported, "In each case, a significant segment of the electorate lost confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections."

The report said during 2016, Elias headed the Perkins Coie political group, and was Clinton's general counsel.

He admitted hiring Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump, and that was the company that then hired Christopher Steele to create the now-discredited Steele dossier of false claims about President Trump.

Elias even met with Steele and briefed the Clinton campaign on his work, then worked to disseminate the claims.

The result of the false claims about Trump prompted Democrats to label him an "illegitimate president" when he won, claiming the Kremlin helped him defeat the twice-failed Hillary Clinton.

Von Spakosky told Just the News it was the work of Elias that convinced "many voters that the 2016 election had been rigged."

In 2020, a reprise, except the positions were reversed.

This time it was Republicans distrusting the results, with one key similarity: "Elias was once again central to the events that ultimately led to widespread doubts about the integrity of the election," the report said.

He filed multiple lawsuits in 2020 to change election rules across the nation to make them favorable to Biden.

Von Spakovsky told Just the News those included "basic security protocols" created by states.

The author explained Elias was taking advantage of COVID to get "changes" made in the law regarding election integrity.

State legislatures had adopted laws outline procedures for signature comparison and witness signatures so that authorities know the person who owns the ballot was, in fact, the voter.

Elias' work was to undermine and remove them, or even get them suspended for the duration of the campaign. His goal appeared to be mail-in ballots, which critics charge are susceptible to fraud.

His agenda included "postage for mailed ballots must be free for voters; ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must count, even if they arrive after everyone's done voting; signature matching laws should be softened 'to protect voters,' and ballot harvesting should be legalized," the report said.

Elias worked at the time under the agenda that election integrity laws "unnecessarily restrict voting rights."

There now are several criminal and elections investigations into those various election activities.

"Unfortunately, Marc Elias' actions as a lawyer and political strategist have severely undermined the confidence of the American public in the election process," von Spakovsky told Just the News. "His work has been nothing but detrimental to the integrity of our elections, and he has helped destroy public confidence."

