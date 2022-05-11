Democrat Sen. Manchin joins GOP in blocking Dems' abortion bill

A Democratic Party bill that would have made abortion legal up to birth failed to advance in the Senate Wednesday, with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joining all 50 Republicans in opposition.

"They’re trying to make people believe that this is the same thing as codifying Roe v. Wade," Manchin told reporters. "And I want you to know, it's not. This is not the same. It expands abortion."

The bill, the Women's Health Protection Act, needed 60 votes to advance but failed even to obtain a simple majority.

President Biden immediately reacted to the vote, charging Republicans are blocking abortion legislation as "women's constitutional rights are under unprecedented attack."

TRENDING: Electric-vehicle charging sparks multiple house fires, hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage caused

Voters, he said, need to elect more Democrats in the midterm elections this November and "return a pro-choice majority to the House."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, had a similar reaction.

"No, the Senate bill codifying Roe did not pass, but tomorrow we get up and we fight again," she wrote on Twitter. "And in November, we take that fight right to the ballot box."

See Manchin's remarks:

Should Sen. Joe Mancin switch parties to be a Republican? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Vice President Kamala Harris, who presided over the vote, claimed "the Senate is not where the majority of Americans are on" abortion.

However, as the Republican National Committee pointed out, polls indicate about 80% of Americans are against third-trimester abortions.

See the vice president's remarks:

After Democrats failed to pass a bill legalizing abortion until birth, Kamala Harris claims “the Senate is not where the majority of Americans are on” abortion. 80% of Americans are against third-trimester abortion. pic.twitter.com/ueYSQNJoJW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2022

The Senate bill, written by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., bars states from passing laws that restrict abortion.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have opposed abortion restrictions, but they joined Manchin in regarding the Democrats' bill as too expansive.

Denise Burke, senior counsel of the pro-life legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, said Wednesday that the Senate "once again rejected legislation that would have endangered women and unborn babies under the guise of 'health care.'"

The bill, she said, "would have prohibited most – if not all – of the reasonable state laws related to abortion that are currently in place to protect the health of pregnant mothers, the dignity of unborn children, and the integrity of the medical profession."

"Despite claims from Senate Democrats that this legislation is about preserving Roe v. Wade in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the bill goes well beyond even the current Roe standard in its attempt to entrench unrestricted abortion access until birth," she said.

"Time and time again," Burke continued, "the American people have expressed opposition to such extreme abortion policies, yet congressional Democrats insist on enacting legislation that appeals solely to the abortion industry and its allies."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!