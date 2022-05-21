A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Deputy encounters 'drunk Amish guy' slumped over in moving buggy

'The horse knows how to get home'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2022 at 11:45am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – An Amish man in Ohio was the subject of a low-speed police chase on May 14 when he was asleep while operating a horse and buggy.

Ashtabula Sheriff's Deputy Mike Talbert attempted to stop the buggy at around 2:43 a.m. in Orwell, Ohio, but was unsuccessful and told other officers that the driver of the horse and buggy looked like he was asleep, according to Fox 8.

"There is a Bud Light can sitting in there and he’s passed clean out," Talbert says. "We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Repurposed antibiotic used to treat respiratory infections could cure COVID
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe
Several charged after girl goes to bathroom at NBA game — and vanishes
Huge home improvement chain creates 'debt-free' skills program for employees
Adult twins ask their 'mom' to adopt them
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×