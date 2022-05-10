A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
What the devil? Satanists resurrect argument that abortion is religious right

'Choose your side'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 10, 2022 at 4:45pm
Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

Using an argument that has been raised many times before, devotees of Satan say that abortion restrictions or limits violate their religious rights – because they view abortion as a religious ritual.

And they say it would violate the Constitution for them to be restricted to a faith that doesn't practice abortion.

Fox News reports the new claim arose because of a stolen draft report of a Supreme Court ruling in an abortion case – which suggests the court could reverse Roe v. Wade and send abortion regulation back to the states.

The Satanic Temple has come out with a statement that it will demand "religious abortion access" for its members.

The organization said, "In states that outlaw abortion but grant exceptions for instances of incest and rape, members should be permitted a religious exception to perform TST’s religious abortion ritual."

The organization, which is recognized in the United States as a religion, said, "States that outlaw abortion and do not grant exceptions present more significant challenges, but TST has a number of plans that we will be undertaking quite soon."

It said its plans will include lawsuits against the Food and Drug Administration for access to the abortion drugs "for use under medical supervision as part of our religious abortion ritual."

The organization said it demands "unfettered access" to the drugs.

Do the devotees of Satan have a sound argument?

The group's claims apparently would fall under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 that makes it illegal for states to interfere with anyone's religion without a compelling state reason.

Of course, America long has disallowed various extreme religious activities that are found elsewhere in the world that involve killing someone.

The group said, "Because prerequisite procedures such as waiting periods, mandatory viewing of sonograms, and compulsory counseling contravene Satanists’ religious convictions, those who perform the religious abortion ritual are exempt from these requirements and can receive first-trimester abortions on demand in states that enacted the Religious Freedom Restoration Act."

At Gateway Pundit, a commentary said, "Choose your side – The Satanic Temple joined Democrats in their battle against the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade."

WND had reported in 2020 that the Satanic Temple claimed "killing an unborn baby in an abortion is a religious ritual similar to communion or baptism for Christians."

The organization earlier said it was exempt from laws regarding the handling of fetal remains, because of its religious status.

 

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







