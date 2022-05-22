A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DHS sounds alarm of violence against 2 groups in America over Roe ruling

'Criminal actors have adopted narratives surrounding abortion rights'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published May 22, 2022 at 1:08pm
Amid the fierce divide over the leaked opinion indicating the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, the Department of Homeland Security is warning law-enforcement officials of the possibility of violence against members of the Supreme Court and American clergy.

The Washington Free Beacon reported a memo from the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis warns of the "potential for threats to public safety in response to abortion debate."

"Domestic violence extremists (DVEs) and criminal actors have adopted narratives surrounding abortion rights to encourage violence, likely increasing the threat to government, religious, and reproductive health care personnel and facilities and ideological opponents," the memo states.

At least 25 "violent threats on social media" have been identified, it says, that include "burning down or storming the US Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress, and lawful demonstrators."

TRENDING: The sitcom character Hunter Biden embodies

House Democrats have stalled bipartisan legislation to increase security for the families of Supreme Court justices.

Art Moore
