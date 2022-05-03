A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
'Die Juden': Antisemitic death threat painted on U.S. synagogue

'The hatred, the bigotry is still alive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 4:58pm
(KGW) -- PORTLAND, Oregon — On Monday morning, staff members at Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland discovered someone had vandalized their synagogue with threatening hate speech and fire.

Someone used yellow paint to write “Die Juden” on the building wall. Juden is the German word for Jews. There were also burn marks on a synagogue door. The anti-Semitic threat cut deep for Senior Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana.

“The hatred, the bigotry is still alive and it's still a part of our community,” said Cahana.

Read the full story ›

