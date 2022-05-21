A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsGET WOKE, GO BROKE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Disney releases LGBT pride-themed toys marketed to children

Plushies intended for kids from age 0+

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2022 at 11:52am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(video screenshot)

(video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Amid pushback from parents and Republican leaders, Disney has launched a “Pride Collection” initiative, which includes an LGBTQ pride-themed line of plush toys marketed to young children.

Among the plush toys from Disney, which were made in conjunction with the squish mallow company, are various Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Stitch, all of which feature a rainbow design.

The back of the tag reads, “in celebration of Pride and the company’s Pride collection, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities.” The front of the tag notes that the plush toy is intended for children “0+.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Repurposed antibiotic used to treat respiratory infections could cure COVID
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe
Several charged after girl goes to bathroom at NBA game — and vanishes
Huge home improvement chain creates 'debt-free' skills program for employees
Adult twins ask their 'mom' to adopt them
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×