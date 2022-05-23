A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow adds 600 points as stocks try to recover from sharp sell-off

S&P 500 rises more than 1%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks bounced on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares such as banks after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched eight straight losing weeks.

The blue chip index jumped 618.34 points, or 2%, to 31,880.24. The S&P 500 advanced 1.9% to 3,973.75, cutting its losses after falling into bear market territory at one point on Friday, down more than 20% from its record. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.6% to 11,535.28.

It remains to be seen how long the three indexes can hold these levels, analysts said. Investors have been here before, welcoming small relief rallies during this year’s turmoil but wondering when the rebound will be strong enough to reverse the months-long downtrend.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump's secretary of state filming 'biblical highway' movie in Israel
WATCH: Christians, Jews unite to blow shofar outside WHO's World Health Assembly
'I just want to die': Horrific experiences with abortion-by-pill revealed
Conservative investors launch campaign to take on America's 'wokest' companies
Dow adds 600 points as stocks try to recover from sharp sell-off
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×