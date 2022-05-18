A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow drops 1,100 points for its biggest decline since 2020

As the sell-off this year on Wall Street intensifies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest loss since 2020 on Wednesday after another major retailer warned of rising cost pressures, confirming investors’ worst fears over rising inflation and rekindling the brutal 2022 sell-off.

The Dow shed 1,164.52 points, or 3.57%, to 31,490.07, the average’s biggest decline since June 2020. It’s the lowest close for the Dow since March 2021.

The S&P 500 traded 4.04% lower to 3,923.68, also the worst drop since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.73% to 11,418.15, which is the largest fall in the tech-heavy index since May 5. The selling was broad and intense on Wall Street with just eight members of the S&P 500 in the green.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Arafat's widow endorses supermodel for U.S. Congress
'She said something crazy to me and then hung up in my face'
Dow drops 1,100 points for its biggest decline since 2020
'Cruel summer': U.S. will soon see average gas prices at unthinkable level, expert predicts
'Cowardly, shameful': Prof faces termination for 'opposing wokeness'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×