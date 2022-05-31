A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow drops 200 points, finishes month little changed in turbulent May

'Far from being out of the woods here ... inflation, monetary tightening and rising rates'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 31, 2022 at 4:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell in see-saw trading Tuesday as investors closed out a rocky month that saw the S&P 500 flirt with bear market territory amid inflation and recession fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 points, or 0.7%, to close at 32,990.12. The S&P 500 dipped 0.6% to 4,132.15. The Nasdaq Composite eased 0.4% to 12,081.39. The technology-heavy index was up 0.5% at its highs and down nearly 1.6% at its lows.

After a holiday hiatus Monday, U.S. stocks wrapped up a roller-coaster May. The Dow and the S&P 500 finished the month little changed, supported by a major rally the week prior. The Nasdaq lost about 2.1% on the month.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow drops 200 points, finishes month little changed in turbulent May
'Go flip burgers': Walls closing in on Uvalde's police chief as resident rage explodes
U.S. pastors train to combat anti-Israel extremism on 10-day Holy Land trip
Hillary lawyer Sussmann found not guilty in blow to John Durham's investigation
Biden conveniently forgets to mention oil, gas production in plan to cut energy prices
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×