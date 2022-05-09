A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow falls more than 600, S&P 500 tumbles below 4,000 to lowest level in a year

'This is significant repricing, this is significant dislocation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2022 at 4:06pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply Monday, pushing the S&P 500 to breach the 4,000 level for the first time in more than a year as the market sell-off continued.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 610 points, or 1.9%. The S&P 500 fell 3.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 4.2%.

The S&P 500 traded as low as 3,988.23 on the day, dipping below the 4,000 mark for the first time since April 2021 and pulling back 17% from a 52-week high as traders struggled to bounce back from last week’s big market swings. All sectors except for consumer staples dipped into the red.

Read the full story ›

