Dow rallies 900 as investors bet the Fed can slow inflation without a recession

Central bank announces it's hiking its benchmark interest rate 50-basis-points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2022 at 4:14pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks jumped sharply on Wednesday in a relief rally from their 2022 doldrums after the Federal Reserve raised rates by a widely anticipated half percentage point and Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out getting even more aggressive in the central bank’s inflation-fighting campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 933 points, or 2.8%. The S&P 500 gained nearly 3%. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.2%. For both the Dow and S&P 500 , it was the biggest gain since 2020.

The central bank announced that it was hiking its benchmark interest rate 50-basis-points, or 0.5 percentage points. That is the biggest increase since 2000 for the Fed, but the move was widely expected by investors.

Dow rallies 900 as investors bet the Fed can slow inflation without a recession
