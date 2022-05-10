A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow slips for a fourth day ahead of key inflation data

'We're in a market where you just can't hold on to any rallies'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2022 at 4:13pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks seesawed Tuesday as the major averages struggled to recover from three days of heavy selling that brought the S&P 500 to its lowest level in more than a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was last trading down 160 points, or nearly 0.5%, after rising more than 500 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 was flat, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9%.

“We’re in a market where you just can’t hold on to any rallies,” Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group told CNBC’s “TechCheck” on Tuesday. “It’s not surprising given the overall trends we’ve seen over the last several days and I think we’re just going to see more of this going forward.”

Read the full story ›

