Dow tumbles 1,000 points for worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%

'Seeing it 100% reversed within half a day is just truly extraordinary'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2022 at 4:22pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks pulled back sharply on Thursday, completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that delivered investors one of the worst days since 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,063 points, or 3.12%, to close at 32,997.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, a fresh closing low for the year. Both of those losses were the worst single-day drops since 2020.

The S&P 500 fell 3.56% 4,146.87, marking its second worst day of the year.

Read the full story ›

