A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Durham delivers smoking gun on Hillary paying Sussmann to take disinformation to FBI

Jury now deliberating

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2022 at 5:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Hillary Clinton (Video screenshot)

Hillary Clinton (Video screenshot)

(RED STATE) – The prosecution and defense have rested in the Michael Sussmann case, leaving the jury to deliberate on a verdict. Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI after telling the bureau that he was not working on behalf of a client when he brought a fake story about Donald Trump and Alfa Bank to them during the 2016 election.

The trial has so far delivered lots of interesting pieces of evidence, including billing statements and witness testimony, showing the FBI itself lied about the situation.

There’s another piece of information that seems to be a smoking gun as well. Durham has produced a receipt that shows Sussmann purchased the USB’s given to the FBI and then billed the Hillary campaign for them.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Harris cancels Biden's assignment to work on border crisis
Durham delivers smoking gun on Hillary paying Sussmann to take disinformation to FBI
Eric Greitens: RINO establisghment 'shaking in their books' over campaign dominance
Kamala Harris calls for 'assault weapons ban' in wake of Uvalde, Buffalo mass shootings
Free speech under the 1st Amendment, according to James Madison
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×