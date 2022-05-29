Durham delivers smoking gun on Hillary paying Sussmann to take disinformation to FBI

(RED STATE) – The prosecution and defense have rested in the Michael Sussmann case, leaving the jury to deliberate on a verdict. Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI after telling the bureau that he was not working on behalf of a client when he brought a fake story about Donald Trump and Alfa Bank to them during the 2016 election.

The trial has so far delivered lots of interesting pieces of evidence, including billing statements and witness testimony, showing the FBI itself lied about the situation.

There’s another piece of information that seems to be a smoking gun as well. Durham has produced a receipt that shows Sussmann purchased the USB’s given to the FBI and then billed the Hillary campaign for them.

Read the full story ›