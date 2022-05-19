Durham trial: Baker '100% confident' Sussmann told him he was acting alone

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – James Baker, the FBI’s former general counsel, testified he was “100% confident” Democratic cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann told him in a September 2016 meeting he was not there on behalf of a client when pushing false Trump-Russia claims.

Sussmann has been charged by special counsel John Durham with concealing his clients, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and former Neustar executive Rodney Joffe, from Baker when he presented since-debunked allegations of a secret back channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa-Bank during a Sept. 19, 2016, meeting.

“Michael started to explain why he was there. He said he was not appearing before me on behalf of any particular client. ”In essence, in the meeting, he said, ‘I’m not here on behalf of any particular client.’ … I’m 100% confident that he said that in the meeting,” Baker said from the witness stand Thursday.

