A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Durham trial: Baker '100% confident' Sussmann told him he was acting alone

'He was coming to see me as a good citizen'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – James Baker, the FBI’s former general counsel, testified he was “100% confident” Democratic cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann told him in a September 2016 meeting he was not there on behalf of a client when pushing false Trump-Russia claims.

Sussmann has been charged by special counsel John Durham with concealing his clients, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and former Neustar executive Rodney Joffe, from Baker when he presented since-debunked allegations of a secret back channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa-Bank during a Sept. 19, 2016, meeting.

“Michael started to explain why he was there. He said he was not appearing before me on behalf of any particular client. ”In essence, in the meeting, he said, ‘I’m not here on behalf of any particular client.’ … I’m 100% confident that he said that in the meeting,” Baker said from the witness stand Thursday.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Durham trial: Baker '100% confident' Sussmann told him he was acting alone
Homeowner's association orders father of slain officer to take down 'Thin Blue Line' flag
Portuguese angered at influx of Californians who import their problems with them
U.K.'s Royal Mint creates gay money to celebrate 50 years of LGBT pride
Biden appointee calls Washington, D.C., 'ancestral homelands' for 2 tribes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×