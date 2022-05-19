A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Elite banker shapeshifts into genderless reptilian via surgery

Dealing with 'spiritual pain' of being human

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWS PUNCH) – A former banker who served as Vice President at one of the nation’s leading financial institutions has given up their elite career and transformed into a genderless reptilian to deal with the “spiritual pain of being human.”

Los Angeles-based Tiamat Legion Medusa, who was born Richard Hernandez, was abandoned in the woods as a child and has shared their journey to become a fully-fledged “reptoid.”

To date Medusa has spent more than $80k on body modifications including castration, ear removal, tongue splitting and 18 horn implants.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







At least 135 teachers, aides charged with child sex crimes this year alone
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at high school graduation
University drops sonnets because they are 'products of white western culture'
University journalism school denied full accreditation for lacking racial diversity
White abortion activist to black pro-lifer: 'Black lives matter. But not yours, you don't count'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×