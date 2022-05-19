Elite banker shapeshifts into genderless reptilian via surgery

(NEWS PUNCH) – A former banker who served as Vice President at one of the nation’s leading financial institutions has given up their elite career and transformed into a genderless reptilian to deal with the “spiritual pain of being human.”

Los Angeles-based Tiamat Legion Medusa, who was born Richard Hernandez, was abandoned in the woods as a child and has shared their journey to become a fully-fledged “reptoid.”

To date Medusa has spent more than $80k on body modifications including castration, ear removal, tongue splitting and 18 horn implants.

