Elon Musk tweets mysterious 'If I die' message, leaves people speculating Clintons or Russians out to get him

Elon Musk exercised his ability to set Twitter aflame Sunday night by posting a cryptic tweet about his own death.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk tweeted.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

When his mother upbraided him on the platform, Musk had a ready reply.

“Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive,” he tweeted.

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022



The subject of unexpected deaths immediately focused Twitter on the theory that Hillary and former President Bill Clinton were somehow or other out to get Musk.

The Clintons entered the drama of Musk's attempt to but Twitter when a Daily Mail report last week said that their supporters were among those calling for a boycott of Twitter if Musk runs it the way he has promised.

What does Elon Musk have on Hillary Clinton? — Breck Worsham (@Breck_Worsham) May 9, 2022

Wait... What do you know about Hillary Clinton?? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 9, 2022



Although the Clintons came quickly to mind, the context of the tweet could have implied that Musk had some sort of Russian assassination squad in mind because the tweet came after one in which he relayed a statement from Dmitry Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister of Russia, condemning Musk's Starlink satellite company for its support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

There are no angels in war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

"From the testimony of the captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters," Rogozin wrote.

To which Musk replied, “The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

Early in the Ukraine war, Musk began making Starlink available to Ukraine -- something he has publicly acknowledged, as has Ukraine.

A Pentagon official has since explained that a Russian jamming attack in Ukraine was foiled by Musk’s Starlink and that the job was handled better than the military could have done, according to Business Insider.

