'End-of-days food shortage': 25 mysterious fires at food plants across U.S.

'The prophecy of pre-Messianic food shortages looms more imminent'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2022 at 1:57pm
(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- As more food processing plants burn down, the prophecy of pre-Messianic food shortages looms more imminent. Though labeled a conspiracy theory, the facts remain undeniable; prices are rising as supply chain problems persist and food becomes dear.

The story comes in the wake of a presidential prediction that food shortages were about to become a reality due to the war in Ukraine. While addressing the subject, President Biden made a gaffe that made it seem that the food shortages were, in fact, planned.

“We had a long discussion in the G7 with the, with both the United States, which has a significant — the third-largest producer of wheat in the world — as well as Canada, which is also a major, major producer, and we both talked about how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food, food shortages,” Biden said at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24. The video has been removed by Facebook. The transcript of that address has also been altered slightly.

