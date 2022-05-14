EPA scored $7 million in COVID relief funds to swap diesel school busses with electric

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reportedly doled out $7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to swap out diesel school buses for electric ones in underserved communities and allocated $5.25 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) last year for an “environmental justice program.”
The EPA’s 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Electric School Bus Rebates program set aside $7 million of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to be funneled to schools so each of them could replace up to four diesel buses with electric ones, costing roughly $300,000 each, according to Fox News.
Advertisement - story continues below
The EPA asserts that ARP funds are intended for “activities that identify and address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in minority populations or low-income populations.”