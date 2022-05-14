EPA scored $7 million in COVID relief funds to swap diesel school busses with electric

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reportedly doled out $7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to swap out diesel school buses for electric ones in underserved communities and allocated $5.25 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) last year for an “environmental justice program.”

The EPA’s 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Electric School Bus Rebates program set aside $7 million of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to be funneled to schools so each of them could replace up to four diesel buses with electric ones, costing roughly $300,000 each, according to Fox News.

The EPA asserts that ARP funds are intended for “activities that identify and address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in minority populations or low-income populations.”

Read the full story ›