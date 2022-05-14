A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationYOUR TAX DOLLARS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

EPA scored $7 million in COVID relief funds to swap diesel school busses with electric

Also funding 'environmental justice program'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2022 at 1:40pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reportedly doled out $7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to swap out diesel school buses for electric ones in underserved communities and allocated $5.25 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) last year for an “environmental justice program.”

The EPA’s 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Electric School Bus Rebates program set aside $7 million of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to be funneled to schools so each of them could replace up to four diesel buses with electric ones, costing roughly $300,000 each, according to Fox News.

The EPA asserts that ARP funds are intended for “activities that identify and address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in minority populations or low-income populations.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Texas power grid operator urges customers to conserve electricity after 6 plants go offline
California governor reconsiders shutting down nuclear plant
Fisher-Price unveils drag queen toy set
Global demand for vaccines drops sharply
EPA scored $7 million in COVID relief funds to swap diesel school busses with electric
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×