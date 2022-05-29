Eric Greitens: RINO establisghment 'shaking in their books' over campaign dominance

(BREITBART) – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, the front runner in Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, spoke with Breitbart News about how his campaign’s dominance has the RINO establishment “literally shaking in their boots.”

Boyle opened the interview discussing the Republican primaries held thus far and noted there seems to be a movement inside the Republican Party away from the old guard towards an America First vision.

“That is exactly right, Matt, that is exactly right. What is happening is that the whole movement, the whole Republican Party is moving towards the America First movement,” Greitens said. “First, that’s where all of your listeners are at. That’s where all of the Breitbart readers are at. That’s where the people of Missouri are at. That’s where I’m at.”

