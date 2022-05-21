A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN
Eric Holder threatens 'high level prosecutions' of Trump's inner circle

'I'm an institutionalist... '

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2022 at 5:49pm
Eric Holder

(HEADLINES USA) – Eric Holder is no longer in the position of attorney general, but that’s not stopping him from trying to influence what occurs in the investigations about the protests in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Holder said that former President Donald Trump should be held “accountable” for whatever role he played in those protests, a reversal of a previous comment he made when he thought indicting Trump would be “too divisive.”

“There’s going to be sufficient factual information and I think that there’s going to be sufficient proof of intent,” Holder told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Read the full story ›

