A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Everything I said was right': Trump talks to Christian news agency

'I said these people are against evangelicals. I said they're against Israel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2022 at 4:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(CBN NEWS) -- PALM BEACH, Florida -- When our CBN News crew met a relaxed Donald Trump at his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday, there was plenty to talk about, specifically, the recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Well, we don't know exactly if that's true, because it was certainly something that they're working on I would imagine, I don't think anyone made it up," said the former president. "They don't know who leaked it. I will say the leak was a terrible thing. You're just not used to that for the Supreme Court. It was very shocking. I think it was a very bad thing for the court."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blames Trump for the potential major pro-life outcome because he was the president who was able to get three pro-life justices on the high court.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Everything I said was right': Trump talks to Christian news agency
A 'once in 100-years moment': Christian schools flooded with applications
One country in Europe to compensate 15,000 Holocaust survivors
Dow rallies 900 as investors bet the Fed can slow inflation without a recession
22-year-old 'Pro-Life Spiderman' scales 61-story skyscraper with no equipment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×