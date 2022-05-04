'Everything I said was right': Trump talks to Christian news agency

(CBN NEWS) -- PALM BEACH, Florida -- When our CBN News crew met a relaxed Donald Trump at his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday, there was plenty to talk about, specifically, the recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Well, we don't know exactly if that's true, because it was certainly something that they're working on I would imagine, I don't think anyone made it up," said the former president. "They don't know who leaked it. I will say the leak was a terrible thing. You're just not used to that for the Supreme Court. It was very shocking. I think it was a very bad thing for the court."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blames Trump for the potential major pro-life outcome because he was the president who was able to get three pro-life justices on the high court.

