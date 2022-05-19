Former intel officials who blasted Biden laptop reports may face penalties

Back when the New York Post unleashed its stunning reporting just before the 2020 election, detailing some of the secrets about the Biden family's international business schemes, it was censored by the legacy and social media industries in America.

That willful decision to suppress accurate reporting, an assessment later concluded, likely gave the Oval Office to Joe Biden.

Part of that cancel campaign came from dozens of former U.S. intelligence officials who claimed at the time that the reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop, which he'd abandoned at a shop, looked like Russian disinformation, so it likely was Russian disinformation.

Among those who signed were ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta and former CIA Director Michael Morell.

Commentator Miranda Devine now has written at the New York Post that those "Dirty 51" signers painted the publication's stories about the Biden scandals as "Russian disinformation" and never have been punished for it.

The Post's report, of course, has since been documented as accurate and now even leftist publications that initially participated in censorship it have conceded it is true.

"They used the institutional weight of their powerful former roles to legitimize partisan political propaganda designed to smear The Post and everyone associated with the story and dissuade the rest of the media from looking deeper into the laptop," Devine wrote.

"The letter, titled 'Public Statement on the Hunter Biden emails,' and signed by former CIA Directors John Brennan, Leon Panetta and Mike Hayden, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and other ex-spooks, claimed the material on Hunter’s hard drive 'has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,' although not one of them had seen it," she explained.

Those officials, however, have yet to retract "their lie," or apologize for it, she documented.

They knew what they were doing, too, she explained.

"One former CIA officer who signed the letter, John Sipher, boasted that he took 'special pride in personally swinging the election away from Trump.' 'I lost the election for Trump?' wrote Sipher during a Twitter spat with a former Trump official. 'Well then I [feel] pretty good about my influence.'"

Devine wrote, "The arrogance of these Deep Staters tells you that they believe they will get away with lying to influence an election."

And while the election is long over, the backlash for those opinions based on so-called intelligence expertise isn't.

In fact, Devine reported that President Trump now has tasked lawyer Tim Parlatore "to go after the Dirty 51."

The goal, she explained, is to have them pay "for the damage they have wrought to freedom of the press, election integrity and the welfare of the nation."

One of the goals will be to seek any communications between those former intel officials and the Biden campaign. And Parlatore has filed letters of complaint with the agencies that used to employ the Biden supporters, such as the CIA, where 43 formerly worked.

The letters cite an "egregious breach" of protocol "that appears to have been overlooked by your agency, as it has gone uninvestigated and certainly unpunished," Devine wrote.

The letters cite the "the unauthorized publication and dissemination of an intelligence assessment, purportedly based on classified information, that was used wrongfully to influence the outcome of an election."

The letters note the "Dirty 51" are bound by a lifelong obligation to submit such opinions to their former agencies for a review to make sure it doesn't contain classified information.

But that can take months, Devine noted.

"That would have destroyed the usefulness of the document," Parlatore charged, "plus the process would have delayed it so long, it would not be useful" to influence the election.

Other agencies getting the complaints were the National Security Agency, the National Counterterrorism Center at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Defense Office and the Information Management Division in the Office of the DNI.

The letters note the "intelligence assessment" was based on the "credibility" of the signers, using their experience and knowledge including their access to "classified material."

Parlatore's letters ask the agencies to "proceed immediately" with the legal actions needed to ensure that "such breaches" to not go unchecked.

Devine suggested the officials "should be stripped of their security clearances and never again allowed to work in the intelligence field."

Other steps open to Parlatore, she said, include complaints to the Federal Election Commission to designate the letter as an in-kind contribution, and ultimately litigation.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr also recently told Fox the mud from the fight could end up staining Joe Biden.

He said he was "very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop. He’s squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people that was baseless — which he knew was a lie …"

