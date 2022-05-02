Fake message impersonates Trump to try to trick MAGA voters into staying home for midterms

With the crucial midterm elections drawing closer, dirty tricks are ramping up as liberals try to avert what is widely forecast to be a Republican surge at the polls.
As reported by CheckYourFact, a new scam was aimed at keeping supporters of former President Donald Trump from voting.
According to CheckYourFact, the statement "appeared to originate" from the Twitter account "@HalfwayPost,"which describes itself as "dada journalism, satire & liberal comedy."
The post sought to copy Trump’s language while also trying to minimize turnout.
“If the tough and freedom-loving candidates I’ve endorsed for Congress lose their primaries this summer, I invite all the Great MAGA Patriots to BOYCOTT the midterm elections in November,” the phony statement read.
CheckYourFact noted that the comment and an image with it were “digitally fabricated. There is no record of Trump making such a statement.”
One Twitter user who spread it was Mike Madrid, co-founder of the scandal-plagued, anti-Trump the Lincoln Project.
He was shot down quickly by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, who branded the post "disinformation."
Oh look, they’re spreading disinformation again https://t.co/YYtNKGQbD8
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 29, 2022
Trump has, in fact, been bullish on the fall elections, with more than 100 endorsements.
This month's primary contests in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina will be a sign of whether Trump’s endorsement can help his supporters win against high-profile candidates who have lots of money behind them, according to Reuters.
Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist, told Reuters that it's important to Trump “to maintain that perception, and perhaps a reality, that he is a king-maker in the Republican Party."
JUST IN: President Trump issues another official statement/endorsement on our race in Arizona.
Thank you, Mr. President. I am honored to have your endorsement & your continued support as we work to Make America Great Again! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/SSdxPO9wJ5
— Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) April 25, 2022
DuHaime noted no one wins every time out.
“The Trump endorsement is still powerful, but it's not undefeatable,” he said.
But Trump wields influence with millions of voters, said another commentator.
Thank you Pres. Trump! What an amazing night at Mar a Lago. I am honored to have Pres. Trump's endorsement & support as the only America First conservative in IL15. I will keep fighting to defend the 2A, secure our border, and stand up for our children's future! #MAGA #IL15 pic.twitter.com/D3FD1bfiov
— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) April 28, 2022
"His power base is tens of millions of disaffected voters around the country," Justin Sayfie of Ballard Partners, a Florida-based lobbying firm, told Reuters.
"No matter what happens to his endorsed candidates, I don't think it will change the conventional wisdom that he would still be the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for 2024."
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.