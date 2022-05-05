A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
'Fake students' financial-aid fraud continues, potentially costing taxpayers millions

One professor says there is also a new scam she's discovered

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2022 at 8:19pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The California Community Colleges system continues to face an unknown amount of application and financial aid fraud as officials work to put in place a variety of solutions to address it, such as updated software programs and new requirements for campuses to better report data to oversight agencies.

The “fake students” financial aid fraud scam is costing taxpayers anywhere from hundreds of thousands of dollars to several million dollars, and one whistleblower professor told The College Fix she recently discovered a new method scammers use to obtain funds illegally.

Kim Rich, a criminal justice professor at Pierce College, told The Fix that over the past few weeks she has discovered a new method scammers are using: duplicating student IDs.

