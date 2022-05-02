A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
FBI searched data of millions of Americans without warrants

ACLU calls it an invasion of privacy 'on an enormous scale'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2022 at 6:18pm
Chief Operations Specialist Janice Alvey monitors the fleet chat room during a counter-intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance exercise aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 15, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster)

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster)

(BLOOMBERG NEWS) -- The FBI searched emails, texts and other electronic communications of as many as 3.4 million U.S. residents without a warrant over a year, the nation’s top spy chief said in a report.

The “queries” were made between December 2020 and November 2021 by Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel as they looked for signs of threats and terrorists within electronic data legally collected under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, according to an annual transparency report issued Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The surge came as the FBI made a push to stop hacking attacks. But the American Civil Liberties Union called it an invasion of privacy “on an enormous scale.”

Read the full story ›

