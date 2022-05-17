FDA approves COVID booster shot for kids 5 to 11

Members of the FDA's vaccine advisory panel last fall reluctantly recommended approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 amid a lack of safety data.

A panel member, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, famously said during the hearing, "We're never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it – that's just the way it goes."

But now – amid Pfizer trial data showing the chance of death in children from the shot is 107 times higher than death from COVID – the FDA has approved booster shots for children 5-11 under emergency use authorization.

Children also, according to studies, are at low risk of spreading COVID-19

The final decision now is in the hand of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, which has helped airline pilots and many others obtain exemptions to vaccine mandates, said children "should not be the guinea pigs of pharmaceutical companies."

"There is overwhelming evidence that these COVID shots are not safe or effective, and that children are the least likely population to be adversely affected by COVID," he said.

Naomi Wolf, who has mobilized 3,000 researchers to pore over Pfizer clinical trial data obtained from the FDA through a lawsuit, reacted to the decision in an interview Tuesday with Steve Bannon's "War Room."

"I do feel that I failed, certainly, because we've been trying to warn the world and the world's parents about the horrific harms to everyone, but including to children," said Wolf, CEO of the grassroots, political action technology company Daily Clout.

Wolf said "something is not connecting if we can be disclosing so many harms and the FDA has a sense of impunity."

She noted, however, that the FDA's approval will give the three legal teams her group has deployed the advantage of having legal standing.

The CDC recently reported higher COVID-19 case rates have been recorded among fully vaccinated children than unvaccinated in the age group 5-11 since February 2022.

See the interview with Naomi Wolf:

The U.K.'s Office for National Statistics found children are up to 52 times more likely to die following the COVID-19 injection than children who have not received it.

A September 2020 Yale University report found children infected with COVID-19 fare much better than adults, possessing a stronger immune response.

