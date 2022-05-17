A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. WorldWND HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

FDA relaxing import rules for baby formula

'Products that can quickly meet safety and nutrition standards could hit stores in weeks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2022 at 12:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is relaxing import rules for baby formula amid a national shortage crisis, according to a Monday announcement.

The U.S. will allow formula produced for foreign markets to be sold in the U.S., according to the FDA announcement. The U.S. typically produces 98% of its formula, with the remainder coming from Mexico, Ireland and the Netherlands.

TRENDING: Study turns up surprising way 'green' cars pollute more than gasoline engines

Companies will need to get FDA approval for product safety and nutrition to sell their formula in the U.S., and the agency will prioritize applications for products that can make it to U.S. shelves fast and in large quantities.

The FDA announcement comes amid a nationwide baby formula shortage. By April 24, 40% of the top baby formula products were out of stock, according to CBS News, while 31% of formula was out of stock April 3, compared to 11% in November.

“Today’s action paves the way for companies who don’t normally distribute their infant formula products in the U.S. to do so efficiently and safely,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf in a statement. “With these flexibilities in place, we anticipate that those products that can quickly meet safety and nutrition standards could hit U.S. stores in a matter of weeks.”

The FDA also allowed a Michigan Abbott Nutrition plant to begin producing formula again Monday following a February shutdown related to a recall of one of its formula products.

The FDA announced its investigation of the plant Feb. 17 for possible connections to bacterial outbreaks, but neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the FDA proved that any babies had gotten sick from Abbott’s formula, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Navy Intelligence official explains bizarre UFO sightings in historic hearing
Mom sues school for allegedly turning son into an insufferable woke race activist
Boom! U.S. just parked a fleet of aircraft carriers right on China's doorstep
'Game-changing': U.S. Air Force successfully tests hypersonic weapon
Musk: 'The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×