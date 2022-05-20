We'll find out this week if America still has its sovereignty

Sunday is the BIG DAY.

Apparently, thanks to his best-kept secret, Joe Biden still plans to keep it from the American people – the fact that the U.S., and other nations around the world, will hand over emergency power to the World Health Organization, in effect a Chinese front organization.

This is not a joke.

Joe Biden made the decision and kept it under wraps until just a few weeks, when the vote was a foregone conclusion.

The vote on a provisional agenda item at the World Health Assembly in Geneva takes place in the next few days, during its meeting scheduled for May 22-28. The agenda is described by the WHO under the headline "Strengthening WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies." The new plan gives the global agency the power to unilaterally declare a health emergency in any country, thereby giving the WHO emergency powers. The Biden administration gave these proposed amendments to the WHO on Jan. 18, though no one knew of them until April 12. If passed, the resolutions will go into effect in November – just in time for the midterm elections.

You didn't hear about this?

It's a done deal.

There's a new dictator in town – taking authority over the UNITED STATES!

A star reformer in the field of psychiatry is spotlighting the Biden administration's "stealth" move to give current WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus unilateral power to declare health emergencies in the United States, as America cedes its sovereignty to the Communist government in Beijing.

In an in-depth 70-minute video interview with WND, Dr. Peter Breggin discusses the startling implications for the future of the American experiment in the Biden administration's International Health Regulations amendments.

"The U.S. is the one power that stands in the way of globalism," Breggin said.

Many Americans, he said, hold to a Judeo-Christian tradition that believes "God doesn't intend for us to be run by the Communist Chinese or Bill Gates or any of these Western or Eastern predators."

A graduate of Harvard and Case Western Reserve Medical School, Breggin, 86, is known as the "conscience of psychiatry" for the many reforms he has brought to the field, including stopping the use of lobotomies and electroconvulsive therapy along with harmful drug therapies. His latest book is "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey," which unpacks the web of organizations and people profiting from the pandemic.

Breggin said the response from Congress to the recent revelation of the Biden administration's WHO amendments has been slow. But he and his team are beginning to reach out directly, noting he was on the phone this week with congressional staff.

"It looks like this could be a firestorm," he said. "I'm hoping attorneys general will see the threat to their own states' rights," he said, "because Biden isn't going to see a threat to anybody's rights."

Breggin urges concerned citizens to find out more on his website and to contact their representatives, emphasizing that phone calls tend to be the most effective means of communication.

WHO's long-term goal, he warned, is to establish treaties between nations that would be binding under international law. That prospect, he affirmed, underscores the importance of electing members of Congress this fall who understand WHO's objectives and the implications for American sovereignty.

Among many other related topics, Breggin discusses with WND the current significance of an organization Bill Gates set up with Klaus Schwab to manage global vaccination campaigns.

He recalled his wife, Ginger, who has partnered with him in his reform work for decades, saying as the pandemic developed: "You know, honey, I thought that God put me here to help you be the conscience of psychiatry. I think that was just a warmup. He wants us to join the freedom fight for America."

Then came endorsements from "these wonderful docs," such as leading pandemic-response critic Dr. Peter McCullough, Breggin said, "and we had a whole new world."

"This has been such an experience for us," he reflected. "We went from fear, and terror, and other various emotions, to thanking God, at our age ... for a second life.

"We've met incredible people all over the world," he said.

Most are "conservative Christians," Breggin said, noting he comes from a "progressive Jewish" background.

That's kind of ironic – because most of Israel's politicians are on board with the WHO power grab.

These regulations represent a "binding instrument of international law." U.N. member states can be required by law to obey or acquiesce to them. Under the new regulations, WHO will not be required to consult with the identified nation beforehand to "verify" the event before taking action.

In a covert manner similar to what happened in the U.S., the Israeli government intends to support Provisional agenda item 16.2 as well. The one politician willing to speak out against joining in is Moshe Feiglin.

Feiglin is a veteran of Israeli politics and the leader of the Zehut Party. A former member of Likud, he headed the Manhigut Yehudit (Jewish Leadership) faction within the party and represented Likud in the Knesset between 2013 and 2015. Defined as a libertarian, he is a thoughtful ideologue. At the same time, he has put his ideas into action and led nationwide acts of non-violent civil disobedience.

"This agenda has already been decided," Feiglin told Israel365 News. "There won't be any debate or decision process. What has been discussed and said already is only the tip of the iceberg. The actual decision will be far more extreme in removing the rights of the individuals. This decision has nothing to do with world health, and if you read the resolution itself, it is clear that it deals exclusively with the transfer of power. It sidesteps entirely any democratic process."

Feiglin added: "Throughout history, any successful power grab is aided by silence from the people who have the most to lose. Even if they are aware of what is happening. They tell themselves that it really won't affect them, that the world will not change. The people want to believe the lie. This is entirely a war of beliefs, an agenda to create a new world order of globalism. This is the belief in progressivism versus the belief in God. Progressivism wants to turn Man into God, replacing the Creator, claiming that the world is a result of chance and happenstance and that Creation is made-up."

Feiglin described the new agenda as "a totalitarian world revolution that abolishes the whole principle of human freedom."

Referring to the WHO, Feilgin wrote: "Among other things, the organization will get the right to manage and control the movement of people, imprison them, and restrict them in any way they choose, to demand that they undergo such and other treatments. The WHO will supervise all objects, facilities, and equipment: suitcases, containers, buildings, bags, etc., and collect information of any kind they want, all under the heading of an international emergency – which will now be solely at their discretion. And to be precise – at the discretion of only one person – the organization's secretary-general.

"In the last decade, humanity has entered the violent phase of the postmodern era. In the Age of Enlightenment, humanity experienced the expulsion of God from the public space, restricting Him in the private space."

The current WHO director-general, Breggin explained, already has demonstrated what it would look like if he were given more power, having collaborated with Beijing in covering up the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and agreeing with the regime during the early stages that the virus wasn't dangerous.

See Art Moore's WND interview with Dr. Peter Breggin:

