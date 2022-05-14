Fisher-Price unveils drag queen toy set

(TODAY) – Cover girl, put the toy in your walk!

On Wednesday, Fisher-Price unveiled the Little People Collector RuPaul figure set. The beloved toy brand shrunk down the 6-foot-5-inch drag icon into 3-inch toy figurines that "RuPaul's Drag Race" fans and their kids can have for their own playroom or mantle.

"RuPaul is a pop-culture icon who has been hailed as the best-dressed queen on TV and is coming to life in a whole new way for lip-syncing, runway-slaying fans," a statement from the company read. "With eleven TV awards, fourteen studio albums and fourteen iconic seasons under his belt, this collection celebrates his career and style."

