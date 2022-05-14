A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fisher-Price unveils drag queen toy set

'RuPaul is a pop-culture icon who has been hailed as the best-dressed queen on TV'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2022 at 3:07pm
Drag queen RuPaul (video screenshot)

(TODAY) – Cover girl, put the toy in your walk!

On Wednesday, Fisher-Price unveiled the Little People Collector RuPaul figure set. The beloved toy brand shrunk down the 6-foot-5-inch drag icon into 3-inch toy figurines that "RuPaul's Drag Race" fans and their kids can have for their own playroom or mantle.

"RuPaul is a pop-culture icon who has been hailed as the best-dressed queen on TV and is coming to life in a whole new way for lip-syncing, runway-slaying fans," a statement from the company read. "With eleven TV awards, fourteen studio albums and fourteen iconic seasons under his belt, this collection celebrates his career and style."

Read the full story ›

