A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Money Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Five professors tell how they were canceled – and why they fought back

'It was like Chinese water torture'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2022 at 11:12am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Professors increasingly face retribution for voicing contrary opinions on college campuses. Since 2015, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has recorded a staggering 591 instances of retaliation toward college faculty members for expressing their ideas.

In 2020, FIRE recorded 136 instances of punishing or firing professors for airing their views — a fourfold increase over just five years. In 2021, 111 were targeted.

“2020 was the worst year for sanction attempts, but it created a ‘new normal,’” FIRE research fellow Komi Frey told The Post. “Already there have been 35 attempts in 2022. At this rate, 2022 will exceed not only 2021, but 2020 as well.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Green agenda: Turn pristine wilderness into fields of hot solar panels!
Biden's own policies blocking effort to boost critical mineral production
Five professors tell how they were canceled – and why they fought back
Pro-abortion states now moving directly to infanticide agenda
University pays settlement for referring woman to fatal abortion procedure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×