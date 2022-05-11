A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldWND CRIME
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Flight aborted when passengers receive disturbing photos on their phones

Incident occurs as plane was taxiing for takeoff

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2022 at 2:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A photo of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, one of several plane crash photos sent to passengers on a flight from Israel to Turkey that was delayed on May 10, 2022. (Israel Airports Authority)

A photo of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, one of several plane crash photos sent to passengers on a flight from Israel to Turkey that was delayed on May 10, 2022. (Israel Airports Authority)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A flight to Turkey from Ben Gurion Airport returned to the terminal from the runway on Tuesday after several passengers found photos of plane crashes had been sent to their cellphones.

The incident occurred as the plane was taxiing for takeoff, according to a statement issued by the Israel Airports Authority (IAA).

Later on Tuesday, the IAA said several passengers had been involved in sending out the photos. Police later said nine passengers were arrested.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Flight aborted when passengers receive disturbing photos on their phones
Biden demanding remote kill switch for your new car
Former Trump officials unveil plan to end U.S. border crisis
Man dies of heart attack while trying to bury girlfriend he strangled in backyard
N.Y. Times writer who taught class on 'black rage' wins a Pulitzer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×