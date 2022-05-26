Following wave of suicides on aircraft carrier, U.S. Navy Chaplain says sailors need Jesus

(WORTHY NEWS) – Following a string of recent suicides aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, a U.S. Navy chaplain has said it is vital for young sailors serving in isolated and difficult circumstances to know Jesus, CBN News reports.

The U.S. Navy is currently investigating six confirmed suicides (three in April) and one possible suicide, on the carrier over the last two years, CBN reports. In a statement, the Navy said: “The circumstances surrounding these incidents vary and it is premature to make assumptions, as some incidents remain under investigation.”

Speaking to CBN, Navy Chaplain Louis Lee said young sailors can easily become depressed due to their exceedingly challenging work: accordingly, it is important for Christians to share the Gospel with them. “There’s chaplains,” Lee said. “But more so, there are good Christian sailors who can share the gospel or maybe somebody, a family member, a grandmother, who prays for them or every now and then when they talk to them, they encourage them to trust in the Lord and read the Bible and whatever it may be.”

