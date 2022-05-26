A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Following wave of suicides on aircraft carrier, U.S. Navy Chaplain says sailors need Jesus

Young military personnel serving in isolated, difficult circumstances

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:03pm
An EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron 141 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

(WORTHY NEWS) – Following a string of recent suicides aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, a U.S. Navy chaplain has said it is vital for young sailors serving in isolated and difficult circumstances to know Jesus, CBN News reports.

The U.S. Navy is currently investigating six confirmed suicides (three in April) and one possible suicide, on the carrier over the last two years, CBN reports. In a statement, the Navy said: “The circumstances surrounding these incidents vary and it is premature to make assumptions, as some incidents remain under investigation.”

Speaking to CBN, Navy Chaplain Louis Lee said young sailors can easily become depressed due to their exceedingly challenging work: accordingly, it is important for Christians to share the Gospel with them. “There’s chaplains,” Lee said. “But more so, there are good Christian sailors who can share the gospel or maybe somebody, a family member, a grandmother, who prays for them or every now and then when they talk to them, they encourage them to trust in the Lord and read the Bible and whatever it may be.”

Read the full story ›

