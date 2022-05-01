Former federal prosecutor pushes special counsel for Joe Biden's 'conduct'

A former federal prosecutor says Attorney General Merrick Garland should appoint a special counsel to look into the Biden family's financial escapades, to include even Joe Biden's "conduct."

The Daily Wire reported it is Andrew McCarthy, a former prosecutor and now news commentator, who explained his "bulletproof" case for a special counsel for Hunter Biden, and Joe.

The Biden family's history includes a long list of various companies that they own that took payments from Russia interests, Chinese operatives, a Ukrainian organization under investigation for corruption and much more.

In one case, Hunter Biden was being paid millions by a Ukrainian company under investigation while Joe Biden was vice president. Joe Biden went then to Ukraine to visit, and threatened to withhold American aid if the government there didn't fire the prosecutor investigating the allegations. Joe Biden returned to the U.S. and boasted about what he did.

Evidence also has confirmed that Joe and Hunter Biden shared some bank accounts and paid bills for each other – including legal fees for one of Hunter Biden's Chinese operations that Joe Biden reportedly funded.

That's despite repeated claims from Joe Biden that he never discussed Hunter's business dealings with him.

The report explained McCarthy led the federal prosecution of the terrorists responsible for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and now has written in a column in The Hill about the special counsel.

"The undeniable facts are that (a) there is a bulletproof case for the appointment of a special counsel under regulations that are supposed to bind the Justice Department, and (b) if the shoe were on the other foot, there is no way Democrats would indulge the pleas of a Republican attorney general," McCarthy charged.

He's author of a 2019 book that details the Democrats' Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory that was used by the party against President Trump for years.

The report noted that the "damning revelations" found in the laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair show now are "authenticated.

So Joe Biden's Department of Justice "must avoid the possibility or perception of interference," the report explained.

Hunter Biden already is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, possibly for "huge, unreported payments from foreign sources while his father was vice president," the report said.

But that office is under the control of the DOJ, and it is Merrick, who owes his job to Biden, running that operation.

Garland, in the report, claimed there'll be no influence on the investigation.

"We put the investigation into the hands of a Trump appointee from the previous administration, the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, and because you have me as attorney general who is committed to the independence of the justice department from any influence from the White House in criminal matters," he said.

"Trust in Garland is not the issue," McCarthy explained. "The conflict, and straightforward application of the regulation, take the matter out of the attorney general's hands. It is in the public interest to have a lawyer from outside the president's own Justice Department lead the investigation of the president's son – and perhaps the president's own conduct."

The Daily Wire report said McCarthy cited the "millions of dollars allegedly poured into the Biden family, not just the president’s son, from foreign sources tied to notoriously corrupt governments (Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Mexico) and authoritarian regimes that are hostile to the United States (China and Russia)."

