A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Former Muslim woman turns to Christ after Jesus came to her in a vision

Was told, 'Follow me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – In a recent interview with The Christian Post, a former Muslim woman detailed her conversion to Christianity after she had a vision of Jesus Christ who told her, "follow me."

Nikta, who moved to California from Tehran, Iran, at an early age, explained that she became rebellious despite growing up in a strict Muslim household. At age seven, she began smoking cigarettes. By eighth grade, she was also drinking alcohol with the encouragement of her older sister.

As a teen, her drinking problem became worse following a traumatic experience with one of her sister's friends. Nikta also became interested in new-age teachings when she was in high school and began collecting crystals.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New Middle Ages book aiming for inclusivity accused of still being too white
What statistics show about homeschooling and public school enrollment
School threatens expulsion for ... misgendering
Following wave of suicides on aircraft carrier, U.S. Navy Chaplain says sailors need Jesus
Head of German bishops: Church teaching on homosexuality, female ordination 'must be changed'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×