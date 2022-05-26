Former Muslim woman turns to Christ after Jesus came to her in a vision

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – In a recent interview with The Christian Post, a former Muslim woman detailed her conversion to Christianity after she had a vision of Jesus Christ who told her, "follow me."

Nikta, who moved to California from Tehran, Iran, at an early age, explained that she became rebellious despite growing up in a strict Muslim household. At age seven, she began smoking cigarettes. By eighth grade, she was also drinking alcohol with the encouragement of her older sister.

As a teen, her drinking problem became worse following a traumatic experience with one of her sister's friends. Nikta also became interested in new-age teachings when she was in high school and began collecting crystals.

Read the full story ›