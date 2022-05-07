Franklin Graham's warning: 'Progressive Christianity can send a person to hell'

Franklin Graham, whose Samaritan's Purse Christian ministry responds to needs of people, and especially children, worldwide, also is head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

And in a cover article for that group's magazine, "Decision," but bluntly condemns "progressive Christianity" as something that "can send a person to hell."

The belief structure, adopted by many leftist churches around the globe, neglects the "fundamental issue of God's justice – how a holy and just God deals with sinful and wicked men."

Further, those congregations progressives, regarding personal sin, fail to "see the ruinous consequences of mankind's depraved, sinful state. Biblical teaching on the precious blood of Christ, the sacrificial, substitutionary, atoning work of Christ's death on the cross, is too often neglected or distorted."

The result?

"So the real, ultimate danger is that progressive Christianity can send a person to hell."

He cites the Bible's affirmation that Paul wrote to the Galatians about "their attempt to return to the demands of the law rather than continuing to live by grace through faith."

"Such an attempt wasn't just a really bad idea; it actually would result in living under God's curse, not His favor," he explained.

"I would say the exact same warning applies today to the advocates of progressive Christianity. They deceitfully promote and proclaim what I believe is clearly a 'different gospel,' which is really no Gospel at all.'"

The problem, he explained, is that progressive Christianity "denies the divinely inspired, authoritative truth of the Bible as it intersects every facet of living. For example, although Scripture clearly says that marriage is between one man and one woman, proponents of progressive Christianity twist and distort the truth of God's Word on sexuality, focusing on such nonsensical trends as gender identity."

He continued, "They deny God's distinction of the sexes, and instead invent their own misguided standards, unguided by the Word of God. The degrading cultural influences that embrace such movements as gay marriage have more sway on their beliefs than the Bible does."

His conclusion is both "harsh" and "true," he said.

"To reject the deity of Christ is to deny Christ and doom yourself to an eternity spent in hell."

Or the hope that good works earn salvation will fail, he said.

Christ's death, burial and resurrection is "the only saving Gospel," he said.

"Preachers must faithfully proclaim it from the pulpit if they want their congregants to be convicted of their sin and to trust solely in the blood of Christ for the forgiveness of their wins.

"Praise and worship have their place in the church, but there is no substitute for pastors preaching the power of the cross and the resurrection," he said.

