Gallup: 83% say Biden has nation on wrong track

Only about one-third of Americans approve of President Biden's job performance, according to polls, but the percentage who believe the nation is on the right path under his leadership is even lower.

Just 16% are happy with the current path the United States is on, according to a Gallup survey, with 83% saying they are dissatisfied.

A Quinnipiac University poll last month had Biden’s approval rating at 33%, an all-time low in that survey. The latest Reuters-Ipsos has his approval at 36%.

"Biden continues to struggle with the job and is particularly being slammed by the voters over inflation and immigration. No president has been reelected with numbers like these on job performance," said pollster Mark Penn, The Hill reported.

Significantly, a Quinnipiac poll last week found 60% of Hispanics – a traditional voting bloc for Democrats – disapprove of Biden's job performance. Only 26% of Hispanics approve while 13% said they did not know or had no opinion.

According to 2020 election data, Biden won Hispanic voters by a 2-to-1 margin over Donald Trump.

Inflation is a major issue for Americans, with 61% saying Biden is "somewhat responsible for the highest rate in four decades, and 40% saying he is "very responsible," according to a Morning Consult-Politico poll.

A new survey from Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll showed only 33% of registered voters approve of his handling of inflation and 35% of his handling of the economy overall.

Just 38% support his handling of immigration and 40% on foreign affairs.

The one bright spot for Biden is the 52% of registered voters who say they approve of his handling of COVID-19.

