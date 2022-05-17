A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldIN THE MILITARY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Game-changing': U.S. Air Force successfully tests hypersonic weapon

Can travel more than 5 times the speed of sound

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2022 at 1:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The AGM-183 AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (Courtesy photo)

The AGM-183 AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (Courtesy photo)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

The United States Air Force announced the successful test of a hypersonic missile that can travel more than five times the speed of sound, according to a Monday press release.

A Boeing B-52H Stratofortress launched the AGM-183 AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) off the coast of California Saturday, the press release stated. The missile is designed to strike long-distant targets in what the Air Force denotes as “contested environments,” or heavily defended areas.

TRENDING: Study turns up surprising way 'green' cars pollute more than gasoline engines

“This was a major accomplishment by the ARRW team, for the weapons enterprise, and our Air Force,” Brig. Gen. Heath A. Collins said.

China and Russia also have programs to develop hypersonic weapons. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff described a Chinese test last October as a “Sputnik moment.”

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, claimed Russian forces used hypersonic missiles to destroy a Ukrainian ammunition warehouse during the invasion of Ukraine in March, according to the New York Times.

“Our highly-skilled team made history on this first air-launched hypersonic weapon,” said Lt. Col. Michael Jungquist, commander of the 419th Flight Test Squadron. “We’re doing everything we can to get this game-changing weapon to the warfighter as soon as possible.”

The missile is expected to reach an early operational capability in September, according to Air Force Technology, a military aerospace news site. An ARRW has the capability to hit targets up to 1,000 miles away in as few as ten minutes, according to a 2020 report by Air Force magazine.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Navy Intelligence official explains bizarre UFO sightings in historic hearing
Mom sues school for allegedly turning son into an insufferable woke race activist
Boom! U.S. just parked a fleet of aircraft carriers right on China's doorstep
'Game-changing': U.S. Air Force successfully tests hypersonic weapon
Musk: 'The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×