Getting around media's '2000 Mules' blackout

Joseph: To overcome the "2000 Mules" media blackout, readers should paint "2000Mules.com" on the back window of their cars.

I did this. Use the paint used to paint slogans on car windows for things such as weddings or high school sporting events. It costs less than $5.

Imagine thousands of cars promoting "2000 Mules." I live in Wisconsin where the then-House leader and head of the state Senate both agreed with Perkins Coie's Mark Elias to unconstitutionally allow the illegal voter boxes.

Once TruetheVote posts their data, I will see if any violations occurred in my county and will contact authorities.

Robert

Great Reset and baby formula

Regarding the shortage of baby formula: What's scary is that everybody is missing the point, big time.

Politicians in Washington blame President Biden, noting how the looming shortage of formula was seen already in February. They ask why Biden did not do anything about it.

None of this is the essence of the problem! The question nobody is asking is if there is demand, why this signal wasn't received and acted upon by enterprises.

Since this failure occurred, we should be very worried. Our whole economic system is broken, defunct!

Has Biden destroyed the free market in the USA? This would certainly be the goal for Great Reset guys (WEF). They want to replace the free market with AI-based central planning.

Has Biden succeeded in making a big step in this direction?

Saul

Fight Biden's WHO subservience

If the World Health Organization treaty is unconstitutional, which it is, why the feelings of defeatism? What can't it be challenged in our courts since our Constitution takes precedence over ANY and ALL foreign treaties, despite what the treaties say?

It sounds like if it's passed, we just throw our hands up in the air and give up. I don't think so. Where is the urgency of our senators and congressmen to stop this? How about the Christians calling for a day of prayer?

Most people aren't even aware of this development. We must call out to God to stop this evil, yes?

Amy

The truth about Israel

It makes us very happy to see Joseph back and writing again! His recent comments about Israel are inspiring.

There are lots of reasons to love Israel other than it's importance in Christian prophecy. Counter to what the mainstream media constantly say, and though Hamas is a constant scourge, the Jewish state is in fact the world's great oasis of peace and harmony for people of many faiths and beliefs. The food is great, too!

Keep up the good work.

C. Elk

