Global insanity, demons and God's master plan

The mass murder of children – in school classrooms and abortuaries. The deliberate genital mutilation of children to "change" their gender. The triumphal celebration of grotesque, disease-spreading sexual depravity as the ultimate "human right." The needless injection of all the world's people with dangerous experimental drugs through government and media coercion. The rise of a global religion in which men are their own gods to whom planet earth's very equilibrium is subject and by whom all the laws of nature can be ignored or rewritten to suit their whims. The race to create "immortal" avatars for ourselves by blending humans with animals and machines.

If collective human sanity can be measured by its conscious rejection of the natural order of God's Creation in favor of self-destructive alternatives, there has never been a time in human history – at least since the Great Flood – when the world has been as insane as it is right now.

Thus, never before has a mature biblical worldview, clearly expressed, been so essential to salvation of the lost. Paul states in 1 Corinthians 2:14-15 that "[t]he natural man does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God. For they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned. The spiritual man judges all things, but he himself is not subject to anyone's judgment." Today, even the self-evident truths taught by the witness of the natural world are indiscernible to a generation steeped in humanist delusions.

Authentic Christians have an inherent superpower for "pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God" (2 Corinthians 10:4-5). And we have a duty to wield that power offensively to rescue the Hell-bound, mind-enslaved captives lurching blindly all around us. They are being herded like sheep to slaughter, by legions of demons in human hosts, with faces like that of George Soros and Bill Gates and Nancy Pelosi and so many others whose evil deeds are known to us "by their fruit." Many others are yet to be exposed.

Prophecy tells us that Satan will briefly conquer this world (Revelation 13:7), and our spiritual discernment shows us that conquest approaches rapidly. Even God's "two witnesses" will ultimately be struck dead by Satan in God's earthly capital, Jerusalem, when it has been fully reshaped by ubiquitous homosexuality and polytheism into the image of "Sodom and Egypt" (Revelation 11:7-8).

TRENDING: It's a heart problem, not a gun or mental health problem

Is resistance therefore futile? Should we hide and wait for rescue? No, because our very purpose in this dark time is, like Christ and in His name, to "seek and save" the lost. We must run into, not away from the burning towers – the hostage-filled schoolhouses and apostasy-preaching "churches" – to snatch away as many as we can from Satan's grasp (Jude 1:23).

We should always remember that nothing happens in God's universe without His permission. He has a plan for His Creation, but built in to that plan is the right of free will in both men and angels. Being perfectly omniscient (all-seeing and all-knowing), God must have predestined everything according to His own will from the instant of His conception of the Creation. And yet, the free will of men and angels is shown to be a reality in Scripture, alongside just as many passages that prove the doctrine of predestination. It is the ultimate logical paradox of Christendom that is only partially reconciled by viewing predestination as the reality of timeless Heaven and free will as the reality of our time-bound universe.

Perhaps the best way to conceptualize His plan is to imagine Creation as God's computer game in which the realities of time space and matter are fixed by laws, and where the characters live out a story centered on a pre-defined timeline that includes a series of key pre-set unchangeable events. But this game also includes a randomizing sub-program called "choice" that allows for the characters to deviate from the script to a limited extent, subject to an overarching fail-safe mechanism that adjusts to human-created changes in the story to ensure that the key events occur as intended. The essential element of the "choice" program is "sin," meaning error, that introduces chaos to the otherwise ordered system, triggering consequences that require a reordering of both the timeline and the script to achieve the next pre-set milestone in the story.

As characters in this story, every choice for sin you and I make creates its own complications, which are compounded by the sins of others, in turn generating even more sin. Eventually, like 7.9 billion superballs that were intended to run in perfect parallel toward their mutual goal of Heaven, all are deflected by the power of sin into in a cosmic handball court where they instead constantly ricochet off each other and the walls of the enclosure in total chaos – each collision increasing the mathematical complexity of the solution beyond the capacity of any calculator but the mind of God. Yet He, despite that chaos, adjusts the characters and the storyline to fulfill His sequential goals which He has revealed to us in prophecies (Amos 3:7).

If someone in the original script was intended to complete a certain pre-set action but through sin fails to do it, God simply assigns someone else (Esther 4:14). If Christ's followers had failed to shout His praises, God would have caused the very stones to cry out instead (Luke 19:40). Even though He allows rebellion, even to the point of forcing changes to significant aspects of His storyline – such as when the Israelites rejected the republic He designed for them in favor of a human monarchy (1 Samuel 8:1-22) – He cannot and will not be thwarted in His larger plan.

In God's computer game, some characters are "elect" with a special destiny even sin cannot defeat. If it were possible, even these elect could be deceived into following the last days Antichrist (Matthew 24:24) – but it is NOT possible, because He "foreknew" and "predestined" these individuals per Romans 8:29-30. This is one of many proof-texts for predestination.

But other characters, like Judas, are "vessels created for destruction" per Romans 9:21-23. Still others decide their own fate by their choices (Matthew 10:23, Mark 4:16-17, John 15:5-6). God's own choice is clear: He "is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance" (2 Peter 3:9). And yet many do perish. These last four citations are some of the many proof-texts for free will.

The bottom line is this: God is active in His Creation to bring about His plan. And WE are an essential part of that plan, "created for good works which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them" (Ephesians 2:10). The darker and more corrupt the world grows, the more essential is our role as light and salt. The more insane the worldly people grow, the more essential is our duty to cast down lies with truth, to help win them back to God.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!