Here we go again: Biden officials warn COVID cases rising

Amid the midterm election primaries and a push for another $22.5 billion in emergency aid to pay for a fourth round of shots as well as treatments and tests, top Biden administration officials warned Wednesday that one-third of Americans live in communities experiencing rising levels of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The officials, urging people to resume personal protection measures such as masks, said there are nearly 100,000 new infections a day ahead of the Memorial Day weekend of large gatherings and travel, the Washington Post reported.

The fall season, in which the midterm elections will take place, the White House previously warned, could see up to 100 million new COVID infections.

In December, epidemiologists and medical scientists such as Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone said the highly contagious yet mild omicron variant could serve as a natural vaccine that could help shift the pandemic to endemic status.

And CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has acknowledged that 95% of Americans have protection due to vaccination and natural immunity. Further the 100 million figure cited by the administration is based on models, which haven't proved to be reliable over the pandemic's two and a half years.

Earlier this month, more than 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from around the world signed a declaration calling on nations to lift health emergency declarations, restore scientific integrity and address "crimes against humanity."

"We declare the state of national emergency, which facilitates corruption and extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated."

They also argue masks "have never been effective protection against an airborne respiratory virus in the community setting" and call for funding and research to address "vaccination damage, death and suffering."

An Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index in April found that fewer than one in 10 Americans now describe COVID-19 as a crisis.

Axios said the findings indicate "the public’s growing desire to be done with mask mandates and other restrictions," raising "significant challenges for public health officials in managing new surges, and could create real political headwinds ahead of the midterms."

The survey found that Democrats were five times as likely as Republicans to say COVID-19 is a crisis, 16% to 3%.

And Republicans were 10 times as likely as Democrats to say COVID-19 is not a problem, 31% to 3%.

