'God gave you a voice, use it,' says valedictorian with non-verbal autism

(CBN NEWS) -- Valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who has a non-speaking form of autism, delivered an inspiring message recently to the class of 2022 during the commencement speech at Rollins College in Florida.

Bonker used a text-to-speech computer program to share her address at the May 8 graduation ceremony, for which she urged her fellow classmates to "live a life of service."

"We are all called to serve, as an everyday act of humility, as a habit of mind," she said. "To see the worth in every person we serve. To strive to follow the example of those who chose to share their last crust of bread. For to whom much is given, much is expected. God gave you a voice. Use it," Bonker said.

TRENDING: We're all post-trib now

Read the full story ›