'God, why?' Pastor stabbed to death, burned in tragic murder rattling community

(CBN NEWS) -- A community is shocked after a Georgia pastor was allegedly murdered last week by a man she was helping mentor.

Authorities discovered the body of Marita Harrell, 57, inside her van last Wednesday. The pastor, who led Connections at Metropolitan UMC in Atlanta, Georgia, was stabbed to death and lit on fire, according to WAGA-TV.

Harrell had reportedly been mentoring Christopher Griggs, 27, who was later arrested and charged with arson and murder.

