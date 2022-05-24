A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'God, why?' Pastor stabbed to death, burned in tragic murder rattling community

'She was doing your work'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2022 at 6:13pm
(Image by HG-Fotografie from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- A community is shocked after a Georgia pastor was allegedly murdered last week by a man she was helping mentor.

Authorities discovered the body of Marita Harrell, 57, inside her van last Wednesday. The pastor, who led Connections at Metropolitan UMC in Atlanta, Georgia, was stabbed to death and lit on fire, according to WAGA-TV.

Harrell had reportedly been mentoring Christopher Griggs, 27, who was later arrested and charged with arson and murder.

Read the full story ›

