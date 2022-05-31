What does GOD think about drugs? He calls it sorcery!

The Bible tells us there's nothing new under the sun.

Ecclesiastes 1:9 says: "The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun."

But we don't believe it. We don't buy that man has only existed for 6,000 years on earth. We're too smart for that. We believe man's been here for hundreds of thousands of years, even though the Bible's record of history is coincidentally like our own.

There's nothing new under the sun – except that which we might imagine.

Why did God choose David? Why did He choose him to be the everlasting king of Israel? And he had to be prepared. Tested. Proved worthy. REPENTANT.

Remember the first king?

Saul. He was not obedient. He was not repentant.

Here is how it was explained to Saul by the prophet Samuel: "For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the Lord, he hath also rejected thee from being king," he said in 1 Samuel 15:23. He continued in verse 28, "The Lord hath rent the kingdom of Israel from thee this day, and hath given it to a neighbour of thine, that is better than thou."

What did Samuel mean that Saul was guilty of the grave sins of witchcraft and idolatry?

Shortly after Samuel had died, his prophecy was proven true. Saul found the witch of Endor, a woman that had "a familiar spirit." She called up Samuel from the dead – to ask him for advice. Saul would not survive the next day's engagement with the Philistines.

We don't think that much about sorcery in 2022. But the apostle Paul explained it among the grave sins in Galatians 19-21: "Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God."

Do you know what the translation of sorcery and witchcraft is today?

How about "pharmacy"?

That's right. Our modern word for pharmacy came from the Greek word, pharmakeia. It makes sense, too. Think drugs like fentanyl. Poisons like opioids. And the most dangerous of all, it turns out, pharmaceuticals that promise a magical "cure" for just about everything – with just a few side effects. Think Big Pharma.

It's been translated the same way as it was in ancient Greek and even ancient Hebrew – the original languages of the Bible.

But today even the original word, "sorcery," has taken on an innocent connotation in the popular press:

"It's one of the most beloved ballets in the classical canon, filled with romance, sorcery, transformation, and sacrifice, not to mention lush, virtuosic choreography for corps and principals alike." – Globe Correspondent, BostonGlobe.com, May 20, 2022

"Given the opportunity, Alan will add levity and sorcery to your life." – Dennard Dayle, The New Yorker, March 10, 2022

"For Port and his team, the biggest challenge was combining Strange's trippy sorcery with Spidey's more tactile, almost gymnastic-like style." – Devan Coggan, EW.com, March 10, 2022

Originally, people suspected of sorcery were often put to death. In 1828 Merriam-Webster's dictionary, it was defined as "the use of power gained from the assistance or control of evil spirits especially for divining : NECROMANCY." It was synonymous with "bewitchery, bewitchment, conjuring, devilry (or deviltry), diablerie, enchantment, ensorcellment, magic, mojo, necromancy, thaumaturgy, voodooism, witchcraft, witchery, wizardry."

Pharmacies have come a long way, don't you think?

Once they were associated with a "band of (bad) priests" in Hosea 6:9, or "spells," or disreputable Babylonian magic in Isaiah 47:9.

Next year, it's possible such practitioners will take over matters of life and death in the U.S. for the World Health Organization – with or without a treaty, or perhaps even an action by the Congress.

Joe Biden thought he could get that one through THIS YEAR – when we weren't looking.

Thank you to Michele Bachmann, James Roguski, Dr. Peter Breggin and Dr. Robert Malone for sounding the alarm on the proposed WHO scheme.

Thank you, God, for your enduring truth.

