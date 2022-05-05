GOP doubles Democrat turnout in Ohio despite Roe leak

It's clear that Democratic Party leaders hope their base will be motivated by the leak of the Supreme Court opinion indicating the justices are prepared to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision establishing a right to abortion.

But just one day after the shocking leak was reported by Politico, Republican voters in the Ohio midterm primaries doubled the turnout of Democrats, Breitbart News reported.

The House Democrat's campaign chief Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York said after the Politico report Monday night that abortion now will become the biggest issue in the midterms in November, claiming "only Democrats will protect our freedoms."

And high profile party leaders such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts delivered passionate diatribes, with Harris charging Republicans "are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women." Warren, visibly rattled, said she was "angry and upset and determined."

However, the New York Times compiled data showing Republicans cast slightly more than 1 million ballots in the GOP primary for governor, a 29% increase compared to the 2018 primaries.

The Democratic turnout, meanwhile, decreased by 26% from 2018, with only 502,100 Democrats casting ballots.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the Buckeye State. As of 2021, according to the secretary of state, Ohio had 947,027 registered Democrats, 836,080 Republicans and 6,196,547 unaffiliated voters.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News that Ohio voters "reject Biden's failed agenda of historic inflation, Biden's gas hike, and the crisis at our southern border, and will hold Democrats accountable and vote for Republicans up and down the ballot."

An RNC analysis of the Ohio vote on Tuesday showed Democratic Party turnout "cratered in urban areas."

Democratic ballots decreased by 34% from 2018 to 2022 in Hamilton, Franklin and Cuyahoga counties. Republicans, however, saw a huge increase in suburban counties, with a rise of 30% in Butler County, 22% in Clermont County, 28% in Delaware County and 48% in Lake County.

The power of President Trump's support was displayed Tuesday, with all 22 candidates in Ohio and Indiana endorsed by Trump winning primaries.

Among them was newcomer J.D. Vance, the author of the mega-bestseller "Hillbilly Elegy."

