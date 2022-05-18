This grandma was arrested for praying silently while walking outside

(CBN NEWS) -- A grandmother who was arrested in the UK for walking and praying silently near an abortion clinic is still awaiting trial a year after her arrest.

According to the Christian legal group, Alliance Defending Freedom UK, Rosa Lalor left her home in Liverpool on Feb. 24, 2021, to enjoy a walk outdoors. The activity was permitted during the COVID-19 pandemic as a form of exercise.

On that particular day, she walked past an abortion clinic and prayed silently. Lalor wore a face mask and kept a distance from others.

